Colorado State University Crops Testing has announced the details for the 2023 Wheat Field Days. They are made possible by our farmer-cooperators, seed company and industry partners, and our colleagues from the CSU Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, CSU Department of Agricultural Biology, the Agricultural Experiment Station, CSU Extension, Colorado Wheat, and the USDA-ARS. CSU faculty and experts will share the latest information and research relating to various aspects of wheat such as breeding, variety trials, entomology, pathology, seed programs, soil fertility, and forage use. Industry representatives will provide wheat market updates and seed company representatives will share information about their varieties.
The field days will be held June 1 at Walsh, Lamar, and Brandon; June 2 at Burlington and Genoa; June 5 at Wiggins, Roggen, and Orchard; and June 6 at Julesburg, Yuma, and Akron. Please visit www.csucrops.com/wfd for the full schedule and directions.
