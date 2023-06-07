The Colorado Agricultural Pest Survey Team has begun its annual season of monitoring for pests via insect trapping and visual survey. Coloradans can expect to see some insect traps around their local parks, forests and campgrounds, and should leave the traps in their place.
Through the end of September, seasonal pest survey technicians will be deployed throughout the state to set up insect traps from Grand Junction to Burlington and Fort Collins down to Pueblo. Pest survey technicians will be on the lookout for all kinds of agriculturally significant pests including Spotted Lanternfly and Asian Longhorned Beetle.
Coloradans can also help monitor for pests by being aware of invasive species like Spotted Lanternfly or Asian Longhorned Beetle. They can report any suspicious pests by taking a picture and submitting it to CDA on our website at ag.colorado.gov/plants/pest-survey.
