Football fans and super hosts alike should pin or post this year’s winning recipe for the 2023 National Festival of Breads, the nation's only amateur bread-baking competition. The invention of Gloria Piantek of West Lafayette, Indiana, the Cheese Lover’s Barbecue Bread Twists combine three types of cheese, sweet and smoky seasoning rub and crunchy smoked almonds into the perfect party snack. Add melted cheese in the middle and this dish becomes a tasty centerpiece.
Piantek was named the 2023 “Best of Breads” champion during the recent virtual NFOB event. The online celebration of the eighth NFOB shared stories about Piantek and her fellow finalists and their winning recipes. In addition to her overall crown, Piantek also won the People’s Choice award, based on online votes from across the country.
View Piantek’s recipe—along with her tips and tricks for making this soon-to-be party favorite—and information on the other finalists and event sponsors at festivalofbreads.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.