Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come. As part of its Big Game Season Structure planning process, CPW will hold a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about current BGSS topics under consideration.
CPW is encouraging the public to attend these public meetings to learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering. CPW wants to give the public ample opportunities to provide input and help inform the BGSS planning process. For more information regarding these public meetings, visit our BGSS EngageCPW page at bit.ly/3NRRtPa.
BGSS topics being discussed at the public meetings include: Alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses; rifle season date structures for deer and elk; early season, archery and muzzleloader, date structures; adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season; and adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season.
The topics covered during these meetings are starting points for discussion. Additional topics and options may be considered at future meetings.
