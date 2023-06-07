With fewer people growing up on farms, agritourism can be an excellent way for farm visitors to connect with where their food comes from and with Iowa’s agricultural heritage. While inviting visitors to the farm is a valuable experience for both farmers and the public, some risks are associated with the practice.
A free, online course from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development team is available to help those with on-farm visitors regarding risk management and liability concerns.
The course contains seven different modules, each discussing a different aspect of risk management for farms with on-farm visitors. Each module contains a video, short activity and a brief quiz, and modules can be completed at your own pace.
While inviting the public to a farm can be rewarding for both visitors and farmers alike, it is essential to be aware of risks and safety concerns, and to have a plan in place to mitigate these risks. To sign up for the free, online course, visit bit.ly/3ILBLBQ.
