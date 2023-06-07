Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced more than $8.8 million from the Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads Program will go to 19 rural counties to improve the safety and efficiency of roads and local roadways.
The HRRR program is a federally funded initiative designed to improve safety on rural roads through state and local partnerships. This year’s 19 HRRR projects were selected from 50 applications seeking $30.3 million in federal funds. Kansas HRRR funds cover 90 to 100% of the total project cost, with the counties making up the difference if necessary.
The counties receiving funds include Barton, Cherokee, Cowley, Crawford, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Graham, Harper, Kearny, Leavenworth, Linn, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Rawlins, Rice, and Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.