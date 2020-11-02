“Welcome to the Agrihood” offers a thoughtful way that people in urban areas, and those not as urban as one might think, can adopt agricultural values into a community. Anna DeSimone’s approach is to look at what opportunities might be available to urban dwellers from “the ground up.”
DeSimone provides bite-size morsels of information. She cites traditional sources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to state departments of agriculture and agriculture-based colleges. In reviewing the growing season potential she points to the Farmers Almanac as a source that can be helpful as well as local Extension offices.
Mostly the book cites how people can work together, have regular careers, enjoy nostalgia and eat healthy. Some of the more developed communities have even added charter schools.
DeSimone notes the opportunity agriculture presents to families who enjoy the idea of having food grown close to where they reside means fresh vegetables and fruit. The idea of an agrihood means families can work together with a mutual goal of providing such food and embracing traditional values of their daily lives. DeSimone references several communities throughout the country including the High Plains region that have developed and refined the concept. They also have recognized the need to follow local laws and regulations to be a good community partner.
Success stories include communities that retain a signature barn, home or other traditional sights that people hold with high regard. Other success stories she tells of are when people draw on the wisdom of the traditional farm operator who can offer common-sense ways to guide the community at large.
Agrihoods are not for everyone. Much like full-time agricultural producers it takes a long-term approach with a plan that includes the ups and downs of an economy. Agrihood producers need to plan how to handle and warehouse their food, whether for individual consumption, taking the produce to a farmers market in season or providing for a food pantry.
DeSimone does not delve much into livestock production as she notes the size of the animals and the acreage needed is not for the novice. Even entrepreneurs who have embraced backyard chickens and honey production need to have the foresight to study and follow local zoning regulations. DeSimone said that the importance of following local and state regulations should not be taken lightly. Regulations are, of course, something that full-time producers understand well.
Besides some of the nuggets about common-sense ways for someone who just wants to learn how to raise gardens, the author offers a realistic approach and advice that makes it a fun read whether the reader is in a hurry or has time to digest the information.
The book also includes a national directory on agrihoods, community supported agriculture programs, on-farm markets and food hubs with websites to help people who want additional information.
