When the Paycheck Protection Program was first introduced about 18 months ago, Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge remembered the hurried pace to not only understand the federal program but also how to get eligible businesses information so they could file their application.
The program was in such demand that customers and bankers were concerned that resources would not meet the crunch, he said. However, many Iowa community bankers said the PPP provided help right away. A second round was able to target another important need—farmers and ranchers. If they met Treasury and Small Business Administration requirements they could receive up to $20,833.
On Nov. 1, Plagge said in retrospect the unknowns to the economy from the COVID-19 shutdown in spring 2020 were hard to quantify at first and there are many lingering challenges, too. The initial rush meant long hours for many community bankers and their staffs.
“We needed to get the process going and our teams in place to meet that challenge and we did,” Plagge said. “There was a backdrop—are they (federal partners) really going to forgive the loans?”
The program did just that as it provided small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits, with several caveats that businesses had to follow, he said. That helped with employee retention then as the country still continues to deal with the economics of COVID-19. The first round of PPP was tied to commercial businesses.
Bank Iowa officials recently tallied the number of loans it approved under the program and determined the activity protected 11,872 jobs over the past two years. Although Bank Iowa’s PPP loans reached nearly every industry segment in the state, the construction-real estate (2,313 jobs), health care (2,214 jobs), agriculture (1,866 jobs), restaurant (1,103 jobs) and automotive (1,093 jobs) industries demonstrated the greatest need.
The goal was to encourage business owners who could be helped to go ahead and make their application.
In total, Bank Iowa approved about $137 million in PPP loans across both 2020 and 2021. PPP officially closed on May 31, 2021, although Bank Iowa’s lending team continues to help clients navigate the PPP loan forgiveness process. Iowa lenders, mostly community banks, were able to help 173,000 applicants and provide $8 billion in assistance.
Plagge was pleased it could help them too, particularly because many growers in 2020 had to deal with $3-a-bushel corn.
“They were able to put it to good use,” he said. “At the time the program was made available we didn’t know what the commodity prices might be later.”
Plagge said the program was a success because it helped many small businesses, particularly those who were involved with the hospitality industry.
“This was their lifeline and they kept many good employees on the payroll so when their business started to pick up they had the people in place ready to work,” he said.
He knows that in talking with community bankers in other states they also helped many businesses, farmers and ranchers who could benefit from PPP.
Bank Iowa, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, has assets of $1.7 billion and approved $137 million in loans.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
