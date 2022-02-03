Poland Angus Carcass+ Plus Bull Sale - March 2, 2022

Poland Angus Carcass+ Plus Bull Sale - March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 1 p.m.

Near Isabel, Kansas at Poland Angus Ranch

Selling 40 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls • 30 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls

Sires Represented: 

  • GB Fireball
  • GAR Home Town
  • E&B Plus One
  • Baldridge Challenger
  • Baldridge Command
  • Deer Valley Unique
  • Deer Valley Wall Street
  • Mill Bar Hickok
  • Connealy Legendary
  • 44 Bragging Rights
  • SS Niagara
  • EPF Magnificent
  • All bulls will have genomically enhanced EPDs
  • Breeding Soundness Examined
  • Performance Tested

POLAND ANGUS RANCH

Richard Poland

11230 NE Harvest Rd.

Isabel, KS 67065

620.739.4587 - home

620.886.1720 - cell

www.polandangus.com

CB FARMS

Berry Bortz

620.656.4425 - home

620.546.6077 - cell

Brandon Bortz

620.546.4491 - cell

cbfarmsfp@gmail.com

