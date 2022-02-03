Poland Angus Carcass+ Plus Bull Sale - March 2, 2022
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 1 p.m.
Near Isabel, Kansas at Poland Angus Ranch
Selling 40 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls • 30 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls
Sires Represented:
- GB Fireball
- GAR Home Town
- E&B Plus One
- Baldridge Challenger
- Baldridge Command
- Deer Valley Unique
- Deer Valley Wall Street
- Mill Bar Hickok
- Connealy Legendary
- 44 Bragging Rights
- SS Niagara
- EPF Magnificent
- All bulls will have genomically enhanced EPDs
- Breeding Soundness Examined
- Performance Tested
POLAND ANGUS RANCH
Richard Poland
11230 NE Harvest Rd.
Isabel, KS 67065
620.739.4587 - home
620.886.1720 - cell
CB FARMS
Berry Bortz
620.656.4425 - home
620.546.6077 - cell
Brandon Bortz
620.546.4491 - cell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.