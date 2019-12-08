Ozarks Regioinal Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,923 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 3, compared to 1,959 head on Nov. 26 and 4,115 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were trading $2 to $4 higher with heifer calves trading $3 to $6 higher. There were too few yearlings last week for an adequate comparison; however, the undertones were higher. The demand was good on a heavy supply, which included several pot-loads of yearling steers. The steers averaged 604 pounds at $142.89 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 545 pounds at $128.77 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 329 to 342 lbs., 172.50 to 180.00 (176.67); 23 head, 358 to 376 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (171.73); 40 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.53); 172 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (156.73); 110 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 151.07 206 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (148.19); 7 head, 577 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 158 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.02); 168 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.00); 13 head, 690 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 109 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.93); 62 head, 766 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.71); 143 head, 806 to 817 lbs., 137.00 to 147.75 (146.95); 62 head, 851 to 854 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 322 to 340 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (161.63); 37 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.47); 31 head, 412 to 442 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (151.86); 71 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (141.93); 97 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.86); 81 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (136.07); 101 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.50); 42 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (131.97); 23 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.39); 32 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (131.12); 9 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (129.87); 10 head, 888 lbs., 132.50; 9 head, 951 to 965 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.35). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 307 to 310 lbs., 142.50 to 147.50 (144.99); 7 head, 352 to 368 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.47); 20 head, 522 to 546 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.53); 7 head, 553 to 562 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.88); 12 head, 628 to 647 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 720 lbs., 116.50; 11 head, 870 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 427 lbs., 137.50; 9 head, 462 to 468 lbs., 127.50 to 138.00 (130.97); 10 head, 515 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.90); 9 head, 560 to 570 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (137.08); 5 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.12); 5 head, 724 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 368 to 392 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.09); 5 head, 500 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 557 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 293 lbs., 148.00; 65 head, 363 to 397 lbs., 135.00 to 152.50 (143.01); 69 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (139.80); 138 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (136.96); 131 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.55); 89 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (131.69); 11 head, 588 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 72 head, 608 to 631 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (130.67); 91 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.09); 14 head, 726 to 732 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.89); 18 head, 768 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 854 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 127.50 to 142.50 (135.66); 26 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (128.62); 19 head, 408 to 435 lbs., 127.50 to 131.00 (129.62); 41 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (127.46); 98 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (124.50); 66 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.57); 59 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (124.61); 36 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (123.22); 11 head, 671 to 682 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.72) unweaned; 11 head, 718 to 748 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (123.60); 25 head, 754 to 773 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.39); 6 head, 849 lbs., 107.00; 7 head, 973 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 310 lbs., 102.50; 11 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (110.63); 13 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.51); 9 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.93); 7 head, 591 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 742 to 748 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.80); 6 head, 828 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 432 to 441 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.86); 8 head, 462 to 476 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.24); 18 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (122.86); 5 head, 606 lbs., 117.50; 6 head, 659 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 411 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 386 lbs., 137.50; 14 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.52); 21 head, 552 to 563 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (128.31).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 432 lbs., 142.50; 5 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.76); 8 head, 524 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.04); 8 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.79); 14 head, 506 to 520 lbs., 113.00 to 127.50 (123.11); 28 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (110.03); 19 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (106.87); 5 head, 662 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 758 to 792 lbs., 102.50 to 105.00 (104.03).
