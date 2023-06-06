Mule Deer

A herd of mule deer runs near the Niobrara River south of Harrison during the aerial survey. (Photo courtesy of Nebraskaland/Justin Haag.)

With Nebraska’s permit quotas reduced for the upcoming deer seasons, hunters may find tags easily obtained in the past will be in limited supply. They can help improve their chances of getting a permit by applying during the respective periods in June and July.

Changes to permit quotas are driven by changes in the field, notably a severe decline in deer harvest last year.

