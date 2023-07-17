EF20230515_104-MR-1.jpg

A walleye with a metal tag is in its jaw is being tracked as part of a study to understand declines in the walleye and sauger fisheries in the Missouri River and Lewis and Clark Lake between Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams following flooding in 2011. (Photo by Eric Fowler for Nebraskaland Magazine and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.)

Biologists are continuing to tag and track walleye and sauger in the Missouri River and Lewis and Clark Lake between Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams as part of an effort to understand declines in the fishery following historic flooding in 2011.

Since 2021, 201 fish have been tagged in the river and reservoir as part of a study of fish movement. The fish sport metal jaw tags, but also have acoustic transmitters implanted in their abdomens. Fifteen receivers spaced every 5 miles throughout the system record any fish that passes within a half mile. So far, 44 fish have been caught and 39 harvested. Two fish have been caught three times.

