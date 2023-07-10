1482632777

Oklahoma State University graduate student Joe Dittmer conducted research measuring shad populations with hydroacoustic technology at Beaver Lake, located near Rogers, Arkansas. (Photo by Shutterstock-mwesselsphotography.)

Oklahoma State University ag research experts are studying the population size of shad fish in Arkansas reservoirs to help maintain bass fishing for anglers.

OSU graduate student Joe Dittmer and Dan Shoup, professor in the OSU Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, are using hydroacoustics technology to sample shad populations, which are small schooling fish that travel in packs and serve as a primary food source for temperate bass.

