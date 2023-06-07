A white-tailed deer near Optima, Oklahoma, tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. CWD is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy affecting deer. It is a family of diseases thought to be caused by misfolded proteins called prions and similar bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease. CWD is always fatal. So far, the transmission of CWD from wild animals to people or livestock has not been documented.
The deer was reported when a landowner in Texas County, Oklahoma, noticed a deer behaving abnormally. This is the first known case of CWD in a wild deer in Oklahoma.
