Snake

(Photo courtesy of OSU Extension.)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing important information to keep you, your family and your pets safe from rattlesnakes. Recently, an 11-year old boy was bitten by a rattlesnake during a biking accident near Golden. He fortunately survived thanks to his father’s quick action.

CPW Species Conservation Coordinator Tina Jackson has spent the last 20 years learning about snakes, and she shared her knowledge of rattlesnakes in this episode.

