Kansas is known far and wide for its storied history of big buffalo, but one “buffalo” in particular will be remembered for entirely different reason—a smallmouth buffalo, that is.

Topeka resident, Thayne Miller, has just set the new Kansas state record for the largest smallmouth buffalo caught in Kansas. The behemoth fish, which weighed in at 64.75 pounds, measured 45.25 inches long and had a total girth or circumference of 35 inches. Miller unearthed the record-size fish from Clinton Reservoir, five miles west of Lawrence on K-10 Highway, using bowfishing equipment.

