Elk

(Photo by Jaci Novak, Salina, Kansas.)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Parks and Wildlife Commission made unprecedented big-game hunting license reductions and shortened some season dates due to severe weather conditions this past winter season.

At the May Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting, CPW staff gave a presentation on the Deer, Elk, Pronghorn and Moose Limited License Recommendations and State of the Herds Update. The 2023 big-game license recommendation summary by species is posted on CPW’s website.

