specklebelly_geese_1014.jpg__800x450_q85_crop_subsampling-2.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.)

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Private Lands Habitat Division is looking for landowners who want to put more waterfowl and shorebird habitat on the ground this winter, and thanks to a new initiative through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, there’s an additional $4 million in incentives to landowners to make it happen.

According to a release from the NRCS, the additional money is coming from the Migratory Bird Resurgence Initiative, an investment of nearly $15 million across nine states with Arkansas farmers playing a key role. The program will focus practices that can take place on working lands so landowners will still be able to profit from their agricultural crops while implementing steps to benefit migratory birds.

