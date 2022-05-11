Wade Thomason has accepted an offer to serve as head of the department of plant and soil sciences in the Oklahoma State University Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents is slated to approve the action at its meeting in June, and Thomason will begin his role on Aug. 1.
Thomason currently serves as professor and associate director for the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech University. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in animal science, master’s degree in plant and soil sciences, and doctorate in soil science, all from OSU.
“Dr. Thomason’s past experiences at Virginia Tech have prepared him well to take the reins of the department, and we are fortunate to have attracted him to Oklahoma State University,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “His career is marked by a dedication to the land-grant mission. He will provide leadership and foster innovation to help us achieve our goal of feeding the world.”
Thomason is experienced in developing and delivering highly visible Extension and research programs in the production and management of corn, small grains and sorghum for grain and silage.
“The plant and soil sciences faculty, alongside students and staff, are making a difference for Oklahoma producers and the body of science through their work,” Coon said. “Productivity through research and Extension programs, and excellence in the classroom is a way of life in the department, and they are positioned for even more growth in the coming years.”
Among the many industry awards and honors Thomason has received, he was named a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy in 2017. Originally from Mangum, Oklahoma, the OSU alumnus said Stillwater is a special place where he married his wife and acquired the education that launched his career.
“The team of excellent staff and faculty in the department of plant and soil sciences is a cohesive and welcoming group, and I look forward to supporting and championing their efforts,” Thomason said. “As people have congratulated me on the news, ‘welcome home’ has been very appropriate.”
OSU Agriculture is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Oklahomans through science-based information and education. It is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies: OSU Ag Research and OSU Extension.
