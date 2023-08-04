Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
When it gets hot in late July in the High Plains it means fair time is here and for kids it is an opportunity to show how much they have improved in the past year.
Recently I traveled to the Ness County Fair in Ness City, Kansas, to hear an account of a 10-year-old girl who was wanting to show a market steer but had run into some bad luck early in the year when her planned project went south.
“Charlie was a handful and it wasn’t going to work and he went to the slaughterhouse,” said Madison Hardwick, of Ness City.
Madison had other livestock projects including a bucket calf, four goats and a chicken to keep her occupied and figured she was not going to have a market steer but that all changed with the arrival of Nikki Deener, an Aberdeen Black Angus, earlier this year. During the July 27 cattle show Nikki Deener weighed in at 690 pounds. Madison was primed for the show.
The arrival of the steer came after Nick Wells, longtime cattleman, educator and livestock sales representative, was able to find Madison a market steer. A planned project for the animal fell through and he thought of the young steer, which carried the ear tag CW1 as his daughter, Cassie, had an ownership interest in the steer.
Nick thought the young steer had plenty of potential and it would be ideal for Madison. As the show was about to begin, she told Nick she had been regularly working with the steer, shook his hand and thanked him for attending the fair.
It was an important year for Madison and she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m happy. My first year (2022) was not my best,” Madison said. “I’m glad I have him and he has been fun to work with.”
These stories are not all that uncommon throughout the High Plains during fair season. It is easy to complain about the heat, judges or facilities but for 4-Hers and FFA members who want to improve their skills the county fair is sometimes the only place where they see how they measure up. The price of fuel and feed has impacted the entire industry and these contests are here to help enrich kids.
Madison, I can tell, gets it. She is well composed and polite. She experiences what many competitors, parents, and grandparents have in common at an early age—“it is nerve-wracking but once you get in the ring it gets better.”
Madison enjoys the opportunity to meet other competitors, showing animals, and seeing the progress she and Nikki Deener have made together.
“I like him, he can be a handful at times,” she said and quipped, “he likes to kick Landon (an older 4-Her who is a family friend.)”
The fabric of agriculture is intertwined with young people who are wanting to improve their skills, engage with people of all ages and learn. Madison and many boys and girls her age continue to amaze me with their adventuresome spirit.
Supporting those kids remains an important building block in our farming and rural communities. Their stories are great to share with rural residents and their urban cousins. It does make the best better.
