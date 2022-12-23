ZacStuckyMugshot.jpg

Whether nine innings, four quarters, or the last steer in the ring, the end of each year concludes on day 365. When I reflect on 2022, I think about how we persevered. It was a workout. Not pushups or sudoku, but like harvest and branding every day.

Each time we sensed a grip, the bronc bucked again. We endured a significant surge in inflation, extensive drought, interest rate hikes for the first time in years and continuous supply chain disruptions. It was about persistence. Despite these challenges, farmers and ranchers always find a way to get bigger, faster and stronger. 2022 will be commemorated no differently.

