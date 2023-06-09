Trent Loos

I find it very perplexing the number of people I continue to run across that don’t understand what the CO2 pipeline is all about. Recently I was in North Dakota during the final public hearing hosted by the state’s Public Service Commission, I was outside with a small group interested in sharing the real story of the danger of compressing CO2 into a pipeline at 2,300 pounds per square inch of pressure.

While I was waiting, I met 10-year-old Zaydon Peltz and asked him what he thought about it. He responded, “Well my whole life they have been telling us to plant a tree to help the environment, so I don’t understand why burying the food that feeds it is a good idea.” Only from the mouths of babes do we get the real truth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.