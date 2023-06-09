I find it very perplexing the number of people I continue to run across that don’t understand what the CO2 pipeline is all about. Recently I was in North Dakota during the final public hearing hosted by the state’s Public Service Commission, I was outside with a small group interested in sharing the real story of the danger of compressing CO2 into a pipeline at 2,300 pounds per square inch of pressure.
While I was waiting, I met 10-year-old Zaydon Peltz and asked him what he thought about it. He responded, “Well my whole life they have been telling us to plant a tree to help the environment, so I don’t understand why burying the food that feeds it is a good idea.” Only from the mouths of babes do we get the real truth.
This week we will add another whole list of globalists who have invested billions of their wealth to end animal agriculture.
Let’s look at this post from Summit Carbon Solutions website in May 2022, available at bit.ly/42r83t4.
“Along with the $600+ million already raised from prior investors, including Continental Resources, Inc. and Tiger Infrastructure Partners, Summit has secured commitments of an additional $400+ million, including $300 million from TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform TPG Rise.”
So exactly who is TPG Rise? Great question and the answer starts with the founder of eBay, Jeff Skoll. He has been giving to cause groups even longer than Bill Gates but there are more than a few concerning tidbits of information about this man.
In 2011, yes, 12 years ago Jeff Skoll’s film company Participant Media partnered with Warner Brothers to put out Contagion, a movie about a global pandemic that started with a virus from a bat. An American businesswoman (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) came home from a trip to China and unknowingly spread the novel, and at times, deadly disease. While many viewed the film as pure science fiction, Skoll had ulterior motives. He hoped the movie would help build support for funding the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic.
It turns out that Jeff Skoll has been involved with a couple of other productions that you may be familiar with. One of which is called An Inconvenient Truth featuring Al Gore and the factory farming documentary Food Inc. It is not hard to discern from his history that animal agriculture is not in his vision for the future.
Let’s get right the point with a CO2 pipeline that actually does bury the global goal of the United Nations, which is the cessation of all life on the planet. The emissions everyone is racing to achieve a zero status in actually enables life.
If you think I am reacting rashly and emotionally, you’d most likely be right because I have looked at a long list of “partners and investors” in the CO2 pipeline and quite frankly they want 2 billion people on the planet instead of 8 billion. Who is getting on that train first?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
