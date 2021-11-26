It is very clear to me that Thanksgiving 2021 was the most important in my 55 years on earth. We need to continue to be thankful to God for the blessings he has bestowed upon us, but yet pray harder than ever.
Interestingly, this past week I discovered some information from a recent speech by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In this speech he explained how the only path forward is to remember the “value of human life.” He said, “It is always easier to destroy than to build.”
So all of that actually caused me to do a deep dive into the Bolshevik Revolution and the rise of the Red State Communism of Lenin exactly 100 years ago. World War I hit the Soviet Union harder than any other nation of people through 1918. World War I led right into the Russian revolution, combined with extreme drought conditions and all that led to the perfect time to subdue the peasants as workers of the state for “the good of all”.
The part that really caught my attention regarding the proper analysis of the Bolshevik movement was this:
“In 1917 many peasants thought they were going to oust all the big landowners and become individual owners of land themselves. This did not happen, in the long run, because the Soviet government had no intention of transforming peasants into individual property owners. The Soviet leader feared that ownership of land by the peasants would restore capitalism in another form.
“The land, like the factories, banks, and natural resources of the country was to become the property not of individual peasants but of the state, which was to reward the peasants for their work.”
That is why I advocate about keeping the government from taking control of our land. In my opinion, that includes the push for more National Heritage Area designations, the concept of 30 X 30 and the next push for accelerated signups into the Conservation Reserve Program. The game plan is nothing new; we simply have been lulled to sleep with a full belly.
That may sound like political rhetoric but let's get real for a moment. If you’ve looked you may know that it’s not real easy to find exactly what life was like in the Soviet Union under complete government takeover of the land but what I’ve found ought to grab your attention:
“The situation was even grimmer in rural villages, according to aid workers. Many had fled to the cities or other regions, leaving entire families dead in their homes. Those who survived lived off whatever they could find: seeds, acorns, grass, weeds, tree bark, even the corpses of dead animals.
“Government officials in one town advised starving residents to dig up the dried bones of animals, grind them into flour and bake a ‘bread substitute [that has] a nutritive value of 25 per cent more than rye bread, in spite of its unpleasant smell and taste.’”
My intent on Thanksgiving week of 2021 is not a message of gloom and doom but rather the need for faith, preparedness and action. There are folks that survived the experiences in the early 1920s in Russia and we need to ask how they did that.
As we gather with loved ones this holiday season, I suggest that we get beyond all of the diversionary tactics being hurled at families right now and discuss what is our best way forward. Personally I am most thankful that we have the knowledge and time to get prepared properly; the rest resides on your shoulders.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
