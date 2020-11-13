I keep telling myself that we need not be obsessed with this ongoing presidential election. Not only is it still going on in 2020, the process always goes on until January of the following year. I think, in general, I am a person seeking the silver lining in all storms, and clearly I see the silver lining forming in this one. My radio conversation this week with the foremost authority, that I know, regarding The Constitution really sealed the deal for me. American citizens do not know enough about the Supreme Law of the Land.
Paul Engel resides in Tennessee and is the author of "The Constitutional Study: Returning the Constitution to We The People."
I think this paragraph from Paul puts it all in a nutshell:
“Like many of you, I am a product of the public schools, in my case mostly through the 1970s. It’s a sad state of affairs, but I learned more about our Constitution from SchoolHouse Rock than I did in all the social studies classes in 12 years of government run schooling. Little did I realize how far we had drifted from the supreme law of the land! I didn’t know because I didn’t care. "Like many of you I thought the Constitution was for lawyers and judges. Studies show that 30% to 40% of Americans cannot name a single freedom protected by the First Amendment.”
I think the greatest point he made on the program is this: “We have zero national elections in the United States. We have statewide elections that signal to the electoral college representatives of each state whom to vote for. There is no such thing as a ‘popular vote.’ That is a myth created by the media in order to have news.”
I can remember some of my first heated discussions with friends from the South about states’ rights. I really struggled at getting it. Today I get it! I actually believe the most dangerous thing about the happenings in today’s world is that we have a federal government in severe overreach of Constitutional authority and states are letting it happen. As much as I am convinced that voter fraud occurred at an alarming rate in this election, I am equally concerned that, in trying to fix it, we will only make matters worse when it comes to states’ rights.
Any voter fraud conducted in any election needs to be fixed by the citizens of that state. Paul Engel very clearly points out that we are not citizens of the United States; we are indeed citizens of our individual states. I have been chirping as loudly as possible leading up to election day 2020 that what is happening at your local level and state level is more important than what is happening in the presidential election. The events post-Election Day are creating that visual in living color.
Elected officials are hired by the people of the county and state. It perplexes me to the greatest degree possible that we, as citizens, continue to complain about our corrupt politicians yet we rehire them 90% of the time. You are the solution so quit being the problem.
At the end of the day it all comes back to “We the people.” We, collectively, continue to be presented with choices about who controls our future. I for one side heavily with controlling my own future. Meanwhile, I see a growing number of folks who are content with allowing the corrupt politicians to “protect” them. The genius behind the vision of our founding fathers was about trying to protect future generations from the tyranny they lived through. I would hope that instead of reliving history we can learn from it and take personal responsibility instead of dialing “911.”
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
