Credits and debits. Vanilla and chocolate. Summer and winter. Like it or not, each pro has a con. This means, although sustainability is stacked against our small rural communities, there is a shield that offers survival. Volunteerism. It is the glue that binds our compassion and solidarity. A powerful aspiration that not only acts as the backbone to unify strength, but a way of life that makes these local heroes super.

It is amazing. My community has fewer than 1,500 residents. I am certain without volunteers the clock would stop. The bell would never ring and fires would never be put out.

