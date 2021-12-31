We have just wound up another year and there are a lot of things we have to be thankful for. And it also seems like there is a lot of chaos going on.
The government seems to want to promote fear particularly when it comes to COVID and the strains behind it. I’m not sure what the thinking is behind that whether it is to distract us more from other things or get us more dependent on the government. in my opinion, there is not one part of socialism that looks attractive to me. And those promoting the idea maybe coming from the far left but we need to buck up against it.
Too many generations have fought for us to have the freedoms that we do have and we should never lose sight of that.
We are getting very dry and problem is there is nothing in the near future that shows any chance of moisture. However, I know the weatherman doesn’t have the final say in whether we get moisture. So how about everyone pray everyday until we get rain? OK, if it needs to we could even use a snow but hopefully not with the 50 miles per hour wind. I know I’m picky.
Some farmers tell me down south 100 miles their wheat is dying. Ours is looking worse and shriveling up. One other year I remember I thought my wheat was dead but it came back to life once we got moisture.
The first week in January most cattle auctions will be back in full swing. And I imagine we will see a lot of mid-weight cattle come back to the auction earlier than they had planned.
Hopefully 2022 will be the best year ever for farmers, ranchers and cattlemen. Some in the banking industry seem upset with the world. Perhaps their bosses should back off.
An officer with a badge stopped at a ranch and told the rancher he needed to inspect his property for anything illegally grown. The rancher said, “OK, but don’t go in that field over there.”
The officer showed him his badge and said, “Hey buddy, I can go anywhere. Do you understand?”
The rancher nodded. Soon the rancher heard screams as the officer was running for his life with a bull behind him. The rancher ran over by him and said, “Show him your badge!”
My wife says I do not like any of her relatives and that is not true cause I like her mother-in-law better than I do mine.
A young boy asked his dad, “Who did I get my intelligence from?” The dad said, “It must be from your mom cause I still have mine.”
Please be careful on the roads. Lots of people are drinking excessively and letting their wives drive.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.