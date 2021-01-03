What a year! This is one year most of us are glad to get behind us. With the COVID deal coming in and lots of different opinions on that, it’s not anything we can deny 'cause most of all of us know at least one person or more that have died from it.
Some do not trust the numbers that the news or government puts out on the infected COVID. Whatever the case it is not over at the start of 2021. I am sick of hearing about it and also tired of wearing a mask. However, there are probably several of us that look better with one on.
As far as the cattle business I feel most of us are tired mentally. I am tired from the fact that no group is willing to try to tackle the issue in a big enough way that it will do a lot of good. I do know of a few smaller packing plants going on or expanding but nothing on a large scale.
I have been looking at our feeder cattle futures and again this year they are dangling that $150 carrot for the fall months. The last two years they have done that and when we get there it is not there. There is an insurance program tied to the futures that looks like a possibility, too. The part I like about that is I do not have to put up any money up front. All I know to tell you is whatever I do then do the opposite. You will get rich.
I gave up my seat on the bus the other day to a blind person. That is how I lost my job as a bus driver.
My son asked me what it’s like to be married so I told him to leave me alone. And when he did I asked him why he was ignoring me.
I used to date a hoarder and she broke up with me. That really hurts cause I’m like the one thing that she can get rid of.
One ole cowboy who comes in for breakfast most mornings always brings his own honey in a plastic bottle. And the other day the honey was cold enough it wouldn’t come out of the bottle very well as he had left in the pickup all night.
So I quickly grabbed that bottle and put it in the backside in my jeans. That seems to work as well as the microwave. However, no one was quite as interested in using honey that morning after that.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.