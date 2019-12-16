Mergers, joint ventures and creative partnerships aren’t just for Wall Street. Sometimes they make good sense for farms and ranches too.
After all, it isn’t easy going it alone in an era of slim margins, global competition, trade wars and sometimes overwhelming technology. For some farmers, a merger or business partnership can be the key to survival and growth.
Joining forces with another farm can increase efficiencies or offer opportunities of scale. It can allow you to diversify your farm’s operations, land base, crops or livestock. The right partnership can help build cash flow or grow market share. It can bolster the viability of your succession plan. And, of course, it can bring greater financial returns.
But, like any other business endeavor, you’ll need to do your homework first. Here are my recommendations:
Define what growth means to your business and what you want to accomplish. What do you want for your farming business and why? This process will force you to evaluate whether it’s better to find opportunities within your own operation or in a partnership. Analyze your managerial capacity, physical assets, access to capital, personnel and risk tolerance. Identify your goals for growth. Clearly communicate those expectations with potential business partners. That’s the foundation for success.
Calculate how your definition of growth determines the opportunities you’ll pursue and even whether you should merge. What are the short- and long-term risks and benefits of a merger? What do you need and what would you gain in joining forces? What do you bring to the table? What does your potential business partner offer? Is it land base, equipment, money, market access? If the potential partnership isn’t a merger of equals, can you accept that? Where will returning or younger generations fit into a newly merged operation?
Figure out whether you’ll be able to get along with your potential business partner. He or she may be a neighbor you’ve known for a long time or someone in another county or state. Either way, joining forces means they’ll have a financial interest in your operation. So, have conversations. Ask questions. Visit their farm. Evaluate whether their business methods and goals, management style, personality and reputation are compatible with you, your family and your farm. A successful merger requires two-way trust and communication.
Determine gaps in your operation and what talent will be needed if you merge or form a joint venture. It will be important to have the right management team in place to ensure the partnership succeeds. Will the new venture have someone with technology or other skills?
Have patience. Combining operations requires time effort and planning. It doesn’t happen overnight. The planning phase of mergers averages four to six months. Use that time to thoroughly explore the benefits, risks and steps needed to implement your plan.
Use experienced professionals. Work with experts, such as CPAs, attorneys and growth consultants, to help you sort out a merger’s pros and cons. They’ll help you see what your operation will look like after the merger. They can point out ways to address tax considerations, contracts and other legal matters, and traditional and non-traditional funding options. A financial expert can talk you through the amount of capital you need to invest in the partnership and the amount of debt you can afford. An experienced merger specialist can help facilitate the deal and its implementation. Business professionals will also help you craft an exit strategy before you enter a merger, so you’re prepared if it doesn’t work out.
Joining forces with another farm can be an exciting step into the future. But mergers and partnerships can fail. Taking these steps is part of the due diligence needed to determine whether a merger is right for you. The planning process will help eliminate potential problems and guide you to a partnership that brings real, sustainable and worthwhile benefits.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
