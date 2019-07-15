I have little doubt that the economy is better than it was. Likewise, I believe that under the Trump administration we have streamlined some of the bureaucracy and made minor steps toward draining the swamp.
Clearly though, the swamp is much bigger and more vast than anybody could actually grasp. With that said, the economic indicators are all heading in the right direction, so the experts say. Why is it then that everybody I talk to seems to have more of a leaky bucket than at any time in recent memory?
I found this discussion from 24/7 Wall Street (written Evan Comen and posted July 3, 2019) at https://247wallst.com/special-report/2019/07/03/the-states-with-the-best-and-worst-economies-3 to be quite troubling. This news website ranked states based on an index comprised of five measures: GDP growth, job growth, unemployment rate, poverty rate and bachelor’s degree attainment rate.
First off let’s look at the GDP. While I see the point, when was the last time you even heard anybody talk about GDP? I propose we start asking people that are pontificating about what “America” needs to do, “What is GDP?” How many could even tell you?
By definition, GDP is the value of all purchased goods and services, government spending, investments, additions to inventories, construction costs and foreign trade balance—exports minus imports. Our GDP is really screwed right now because we are in the middle of export negotiations (which I support) that will, in the long term, be the right thing but it has been messed up for the past two years.
The unemployment rate might as well be zero. I will remind you that number comes from the number of people “seeking” employment that cannot find it. Unless you live in a cave, you understand that jobs are available on every city street and in all rural sections on the nation.
By using the bachelor’s degree in the economic formula, you are actually contributing to the problem because the folks who invested in that degree are thinking they are overqualified for the real jobs that make America great.
Let’s look at my home state of Nebraska. We have great things happening for the future of our economy. We have a new chicken plant that is creating opportunities for farmers and city folks alike. We have built new pork packing plants that have created a demand for labor (yes they are just across the border in Iowa) and tons of new economic development that is solid and good. Yet if you talk to the people involved in these new projects, they all have one common problem: Not enough people showing up to work.
Let’s take that one step further. I think every one of us would like to see more marketing options for live animals and harkin for yesterday when we had more mid-sized packing operations. They were family-owned and did a great job regionally. Yes, I used the word “did” because they are now hard to find. Everyone of them will tell you that labor and the regulations to retain labor were the reason they left the business.
At the end of the day, true economic growth can only be sustained for our nation when the GDP is driven by goods and services from the land that people need. White-water rafting in Colorado is not the answer compared to wheat production from the Great Plains. Lumber and livestock bring about real growth to the economy if our expenses don’t outweigh our revenue.
I realize I am doing plenty of ranting without providing much of a solution and that, quite frankly, is the problem. We have too many ranting and not enough seeking real, lasting solutions. We have spent 40 years working at making business irregular and now it is finally catching up with us. I have been told that in the 2020 election we will see different results even in places like California because finally the everyday working people are fed up with promises instead profits.
I do know one thing for sure; if we don’t seek solutions and find a way to rein in out of control expenditures to build our GDP, we will all be working for China. That, my friends, is not one of the options on my list of possible solutions.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
