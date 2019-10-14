In recent days there has certainly been a lot said about #FairCattleMarkets. Maybe everything that can be said has already been said but the conversation clearly is not loud enough yet. I continue to see the cattlemen (of which I am one) yelling that we are not getting paid fairly.
I don’t disagree with that because it is quite clear that when cattle feeders are losing $200 a head and packers are clearing upward of $500 a head, the fair market is off the table. With that being said, something is wrong but I believe that the message being sent is also all wrong.
Anyone who has an axe to grind with #FairCattleMarkets is pretty quick to point out that President Theodore Roosevelt was “The Trust Buster.” A quick glance at history shows that the Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890 was tried in court unsuccessfully until 1902 when President Roosevelt decided it was time to break up the railroad monopoly.
U.S.History.org reports “he himself was a man of means, he criticized the wealthy class of Americans on two counts. First, continued exploitation of the public could result in a violent uprising that could destroy the whole system. Second, the captains of industry were arrogant enough to believe themselves superior to the elected government. Now that he was President, Roosevelt went on the attack.”
So was the movement in 1902 by Roosevelt any different than that of today’s cattlemen? I see one glaring difference. Roosevelt made a case that the customers of the railroad then suffered the price gouging not the suppliers to the railroad. I will go so far as to say there has never been a court decision on monopolies to protect the industry suffering but rather the decision is about protecting the consumers. So the question should be: Why is the beef customer paying a higher price than they should? I frequently have conversations with folks about the outrageous price of beef in the store and when they find out ranchers aren’t getting the money, they are furious.
Additionally, what concerns me as much as anything in the beef packing business is the foreign ownership. I am not opposed to foreign ownership but when all of the investment in beef packing comes from the countries of your greatest global competition, does that not concern the everyday consumer? Certainly it concerns the everyday producer. In 2018, Marfrig (Brazilian) acquired National Beef and in 2019 Iowa Premium Beef. JBS Swift is owned by the Batista Family (Brazilian) and of course Smithfield Foods is owned by WH Group (Chinese). It is worth noting that Smithfield is the largest United States pork packer and has divested some beef capacity to Marfrig but still ranks fifth in U.S. beef.
If I might just discuss pork packers because in my mind U.S. pork processing is a success story. We have seen a number of new plants and pork infrastructure in the past two years and that was all driven from pork production systems in the U.S. So the real question in my mind is why all the recent (last 10 years) activity in the beef business from foreign investment instead of domestic investors? What is barring entry into that business? I have personally chased the rabbit a bit to sell some beef into the Asian rim and it is always met with a dead end because the business is locked down on the export side of the equation.
I reckon it is worth reminding our food consuming city cousins that domestic food production is a means of national security. I am not throwing in a bit of fear mongering but when push comes to shove those foreign owned companies will put their home security above that of ours and rightfully so I might add.
Let’s just quickly take this discussion one step further. Don’t we only have two cargo rail lines today? Don’t we have a real monopoly when it comes to buying cell phone service in rural America? Of the primary airports I have good access to, there are really only two options for carriers. We usually don’t have a choice when it comes to public education, in fact if we promoted and started having a little competition when it comes to education maybe our kids would have at least heard of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890.
So at the end of the day if we are actually going to gain any ground in #FairCattleMarkets, what is something that will really gain attention and more people than just those of us that raise beef cattle engaged? Let’s face it, most of those who pay us for cattle today are also investing in alternative protein substances that compete with beef. So do you really think these foreign owned processors are all in?
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
