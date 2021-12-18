In the rare event that this Christmas season brings about a level of boredom and you need a rabbit trail to run through, I would suggest you search a couple of key phrases that have been used throughout the course of our nation's history.
These include: “Order out of Chaos” or “Eye of Providence” or better yet “Out of many, one.” I will make the assumption that at some point all of these have had a tie to the establishment of this great nation and our currency. Clearly the presence of God was on the heart and souls of our founding fathers and it is high time we rein that back in.
I am writing this hours after learning from my friend Andrew Henderson in the United Kingdom that their parliament has voted to demand vaccine passports. Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself, within the last 30 days, stated publicly that those inoculated are contracting and transmitting the virus at the same rate as those who have not been. We see similar or more severe measures throughout all European Union countries.
Our cousins in Canada are currently facing the heavy hand of a government in this same regard. Families are being torn apart. I have talked to friends in Australia dealing with mandates from their government that parallel those we’ve never experienced but only read about in history books.
Clearly no one, I mean no one alive, has experienced the intended chaos we see playing out around the world. In fact, when was the last time you’ve gone through a day without hearing someone utter the phrase, “I just want life to get back to normal”?
There is a very well read book that gives us great insight into everything we are dealing with today. That book is The Bible.
Proverbs 11:14 Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.
As a friend of mine was walking me through the chaos around the world, he actually verbalized that “it is going to take a great leader to step up and provide the solution.” As I thought about that I realized that a great leader has already been here, paving the way for our divine future.
At the end of the day, as we inch into the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, one must ask what is the proper response? I do not believe, for one minute, that our intended path is simply to walk away and allow our kids to suffer the consequences. I fully believe we must be strategic and thoughtful.
As we gather with family and friends in the upcoming days and weeks, I would hope that we can leave all the baggage in the vehicle and simply come inside, sit shoulder to shoulder by the fire and enjoy fellowship with those who, at the end of the day, will always have our backs in a way that reflects the actions of a savior 2,000 years ago when he hung from the cross.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
