Twice a year, the White House holds outdoor, self-guided tours for the public. The perfectly manicured grounds, including the White House kitchen garden, which is green and producing vegetables, is showcased.
Last weekend, peppers, turnips, onions, cabbage, lettuce and various herbs were spotted.
Not only is this an opportunity to take Christmas card photos, it is also a good time to see new construction on the White House grounds.
Though not fully visible on the tour, a sign indicated the White House children’s garden is receiving a facelift.
Signage also read, “As originally conceived and presented as a gift from President and Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson in 1969, this small garden has served as a hidden play space for the children and grandchildren of Presidents since that time.”
Completion date is spring 2020.
Near the children’s garden, the groundbreaking for the White House tennis pavilion was on Oct. 8, on the South Grounds.
That day, the president and first lady posed for an official White House photo, with shiny shovels in hand.
These photos always crack me up. Women in high heels holding a shovel in a pile of dirt that will be promptly removed from the construction site after the photo is taken.
The White House already has a tennis court, but the pavilion will be new. The artist’s rendering looks similar to other architectural portions of the White House, including the white columns and fan windows.
The sign outside the construction area reads, “This construction is based on the necessity to modernize and renew the current building and the geography of the South Grounds. It will also consider the importance of linking the independent garden areas and provide a framework for a larger, more integrated space and compliment the history and heritage of the landscape.”
Tennis courts aren’t the only sports facilities on the White House grounds.
Though he lives in New York City, Barron Trump, the 13 year-old son of the president and Melania Trump, also has a practice soccer goal on the White House premises, which was visible on the Fall Garden Tour.
Just across the street from the White House’s West Wing is the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses offices for White House staff. It is also home to the two-lane White House bowling alley, where visitors can show off their skill at knocking down pins. Shoes and bowling balls are supplied.
Hundreds of lucky visitors continue to use the bowling lanes every year.
According to presidential historian Richard Norton Smith, there are two additional bowling alleys: one lane in the basement of the White House, and one lane at Camp David.
Finally, a shock to no one, the White House also has a small putting green, which was installed under President Dwight Eisenhower. However, earlier this year, President Trump had installed an indoor golf simulator, which allows him to “play golf” on multiple golf courses around the world.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
