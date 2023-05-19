Pigs

(Stock photo.)

“A house divided cannot stand.” The Founding Fathers were wise. They understood that there were circumstances where the states could inflict economic warfare on each other. The Founding Fathers also understood that this nation could not survive economic warfare among the states. The Founding Fathers were also worried about large and wealthy states abusing smaller states and imposing their agenda on nonresidents. It was because of these concerns that the Founding Fathers created the Dormant Commerce Clause.

The Dormant Commerce Clause essentially prohibits states from making laws that would economically discriminate against the citizens of one state in order to benefit the citizens of another state. It has also been used to protect the industries of one state from being abused by another state. The nation was an agricultural country at its founding, and it was important to the founders that commerce could be freely traded between the states.

