After months of trying to pass “Build Back Better”—a multi-trillion budget reconciliation package that could pass with a simple Democratic majority, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, finally cut a deal with Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, on a much narrower package. The House was expected to approve the package on Aug. 12.

The $740 billion bill, which Democrats have now dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act” includes tax and financial provisions, including many that will impact farmers, ranchers, the renewable fuels industry and rural electric cooperatives.

