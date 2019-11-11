It has been an exciting time for Washingtonians lately. The Washington Nationals (Nats for short) earned their first World Series title in franchise history, just a year after the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup and the same year as the Washington Mystics won their first Women’s National Basketball Association championship.
In a town where everyone is from somewhere else, it’s nice to have local teams to rally around and bring folks together. It makes this crazy town feel a little more like home.
Washington celebrated the Nats with a parade and a White House visit.
As Nats players gathered on the South Portico steps, the U.S. Marine Corps band played “Baby Shark,” which became the unofficial anthem of the Nats when outfielder Gerardo Parra made the jingle his walk-out song for his daughter. There’s no doubt it’s one of the silliest songs Marines have had to learn to play.
Also at the White House, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween on Oct. 28.
Standing at the South Portico of the White House, The president and first lady handed out commemorative presidential candy to trick-or-treaters, including children of service members and local students. The rolling fog and Air Force Strolling Strings band added a spooky ambiance to the event.
The walk-out song for the first couple? “The Addams Family” theme song.
Several government agencies were represented at the party, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which brought a tractor for kids to explore.
Even before the Halloween festivities began, the 30-foot National Christmas Tree was planted on the White House Ellipse. The Colorado blue spruce, grown in Pennsylvania, replaces the previous Colorado blue spruce from Virginia. Planted in 2012, the Virginia tree was removed due to weather damage and someone attempting to climb the tree.
President Trump will light the tree on Dec. 5, and the event will air on national television at a later date.
Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, hosted a “Bipawtisan” dog costume parade on Halloween. Republican and Democrat congressional staff took a few minutes out of their day dress up their dogs and mingle. As silly as it sounds, this sort of bipartisan silliness is what this Capitol needs—on both the staff and member of Congress levels.
“Everyone thinks we all hate each other and we just came up with the idea that if you’ve got a dog, you’re a good person,” Tillis said to Roll Call. “On any given day, I’ve got two or three dogs running loose in my office. They can join the pack.”
Pup costumes included a panda, hot dog, pilot, pumpkin, and, of course, a few baby sharks.
With so much emphasis on Halloween and Christmas, where does leave the often overlooked American holiday of Thanksgiving?
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
