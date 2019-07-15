President Donald Trump kicked off his week with an event at the White House celebrating strides in environmental stewardship taken during his presidency.
The event focused on air and water quality, marine debris, forest management and Superfund hazardous waste sites. The president also hit on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which has commitments to reduce marine debris and litter.
Prior to the event, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler emphasized that the U.S. has reduced air pollutants by 74% since the 1970s. Also, in the 1970s, 40% of water systems did not meet the EPA’s clean water drinking standards. Now, more than 92% of water systems meet the standards.
In addition, the U.S. has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15% since 2005.
President Trump said, “Since 2000, our nation’s energy-related carbon emissions have declined more than any other country on Earth.”
EPA Administrator Wheeler said, “The truth is, when other countries need help cleaning up their air, water or land, they turn to us for assistance—not China, not Russia. We have the environmental laws, we develop the technologies and we get the job done. America is and will remain the gold standard for environmental protection, and every American should know that our nation is cleaner, safer and stronger today thanks to the leadership of President Trump.”
However, one Cabinet member was nowhere in sight—Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Amongst the touting of environmental efforts and achievements, the president failed to mention agriculture, an industry that does more than most to curb environmental impacts and is often unfairly criticized for degrading the environment.
In light of farmers and ranchers’ frustration with the ongoing tariffs, it might have been good for the president to include a farmer or rancher or two in this event to give rural America a well-deserved pat on the back for taking care of the environment.
Since that wasn’t the case, here are some awesome statistics courtesy of the Animal Agriculture Alliance to tell the story:
From 1944 to 2007, dairy producers used 90% less land and reduced their carbon footprint by 63 percent per gallon of milk.
Since the 1970s, the beef industry uses 33% less land and has lowered their carbon footprint by 16%.
From 1960 to 2015, pork producers used nearly 76% less land and have lowered their carbon footprint by almost 8%.
Since 1960 in the egg industry, producers have lowered their carbon footprint by 71%.
Lastly, we can’t forget conservation efforts taken by farmers across the country.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, more than 900 million acres are used as farmland. On about 15% of those acres, farmers use a portion for conservation, enhancing air and water quality, protecting wildlife habitat, reducing soil erosion and other environmental protection purposes. A handful of voluntary U.S. Department of Agriculture programs are available for farmers to use.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.