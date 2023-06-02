Regina Bird.jpg

May followed a typical fashion in the sense that severe weather was on the increase as we began the active season that usually occurs in late spring and early summer. Severe weather wreaked havoc across parts of the Plains during the month. Tornadoes, very large hail and strong winds left damage behind.

Some much needed rain fell in parts of the southern to central Plains in the past month. The rain helped to alleviate some of the drought conditions. Borger, Texas was one of the spots with notable rainfall totals around the middle part of the month. That’s when a total of 4.83 inches fell combined on May 14, 17 and 18. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.