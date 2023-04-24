Trent Loos

On my Rural Route Radio program, we recently launched into a discussion on food consumption by world consumers. Ironically, I found a bit of data that suggested that the most consumed foods, on a per capita basis, were milk products to the tune of 78 kilograms per person.

That was followed by rice at 68 kg per person, wheat, potatoes and, finally, pork makes the top five. Honestly, it took some of the toughest research I have done to really zero in on these numbers because many sources want to hide the fact that two animal-derived products are actually in the top five. Because pork is so high, I thought it was worth a deeper dig into some consumption facts.

