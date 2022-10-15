Trent Loos

I have long said that if we fed our livestock like we do the human population we would all be broke. It is quite mind boggling to me, as the truth about human nutrition begins to become more available, that we have been misled at times about so many elements of healthy living.

For example, we had this rage at one time to remove nitrates from our food supply, yet nitrates are vital to healthy heart function. I still take a daily nitric supplement called NO2U. But what really got my attention recently was the attempt to again mislead the public about cholesterol and hide the fact that it too is vital to a healthy heart.

