For parts of the Plains, we have yet to feel the typical fall cool-down stay as mild stretches have ruled the past month.
For the southern to central Plains that trend looks to continue into December, as temperatures are expected to average above seasonal norms for the next month.
Texas, Oklahoma and southern Kansas will be lacking in moisture for the coming month as it looks like those numbers will be below average for December.
Looking out three months, temperatures are favored above average from Texas stretching into Kansas.
Most of Texas along with western Oklahoma and southwest Kansas will likely experience below normal precipitation through February.
The areas that are likely to see the lack of precipitation the next three months are in turn anticipated to see drought conditions expand this winter.
Looking back now at November, precipitation deficits continued to be a concern for parts of the Plains, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The impacts of drought cover many areas and include hindering the growth of winter wheat.
It was another month of some record setting highs in parts of the central United States. Nov. 16 felt more like a summer day for parts of Texas as Childress, Lubbock and Wichita Falls marked new record highs. Childress notably hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit that day. According to the National Weather Service, Nov. 16 was just shy of tying the latest date on record that Childress climbed to 90 degrees or warmer (the latest on record happened on Nov. 17, 2017).
Earlier that week, San Angelo, Texas and Goodland, Russell and Salina, Kansas, notched record highs as well.
In the wider view, La Niña remained and even strengthened during November. La Niña is expected to stick around for the winter months and possibly into spring as well.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.