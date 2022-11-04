With the elections upon us I hope everyone of you vote. And you can probably guess that I am not satisfied with what is going on.
Our news is so biased that if you only listen to one channel you probably won’t have a clue of what is going on. One disturbing fact I heard on the radio and television is that we only have 25 days of diesel in reserve for what the country consumes.
That may not bother you, but it does concern me. Nothing would shut the country down faster than if we started rationing diesel since that moves a lot of food, grains, fuel and lots of other items.
It may not be important to you, but I think it is highly important to vote for Christians whether you are Christian or not. At least most of them have good values. Please pray this week the elections go as they should.
Our area did not get the rain that some did get to the south and east. And it was predicted that perhaps we had a chance to get moisture but at the end of the week but the closer we get the less chances the weathermen say we have—that is if you can believe them.
A year from now we have two feeder months over $2 per pound. Who knows? What is high? It sounds very good right now but I think we will definitely get short of beef unless the government imports them, which they are capable of doing.
I saw a quote that I liked that said—It’s alright to stand with the great but much better it is to sit with the broken.
An 8-year-old boy was being taught the proper way to ask a girl for a dance by the teacher in a dance instruction class. A half hour later the boy asked the teacher, “How do you get rid of her?”
I heard one man who busy cattle at the sale say to a 7-year-old boy, “What are you going to do when you grow up and become a big man like me?” The boy took a long look and said, “Go on a diet.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
