Trent Loos

2023 kicked off with a bang for me, as on Jan. 2 I had the honor of addressing the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association. I have now spoken four times for the association in the past six years and each time I find a tremendous amount of inspiration. This year was no different.

It has always been apparent to me that the state cattlemen’s associations in the southeastern part of the United States do a fantastic job of including the youth, the next generation of these state meetings. In fact, the Tennessee Cattlemen hosted a series of youth activities at their convention in Lebanon, Tennessee. Directly after my presentation I was challenged by a couple of young people in green 4-H jackets because I had given a tremendous amount of attention to the blue and gold FFA jackets during my speech, but I had completely shunned the green jackets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.