In an effort to help heartland America battle the spread of COVID-19, the US Heartland China Association has donated 240,000 face masks to six organizations in six states. The donation was made possible by Wanxiang Automotive Components of Illinois.
“We heard from cities and communities across the heartland that personal protective equipment was in short supply, so we reached out to organizations for help. Wanxiang and the president of the Wanxiang Group, Ni Ping, stepped up and responded to our call,” said Bob Holden, former Missouri governor and chairman and CEO of the USHCA. The USHCA contacted partners across the heartland and identified organizations in High Plains Journal’s readership area to receive the face masks:
Missouri—Masks are being distributed to communities around St. Louis. 10,000 of he masks will also go to the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, which is made up of mayors representing 95 communities along the Mississippi.
South Dakota—Local 304A of the Local Food and Commercial Workers is distributing its share of the face masks to local organizations in need.
Colorado—Colorado organizations are distributing face masks to communities around the state.
Other organizations that have contributed masks to the USHCA’s effort include several Chinese-American groups, such as Guardians of Angeles, Committee of 100 and SupChina. The USHCA is distributing these masks to hospitals and clinics in other heartland states, including Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska.
Anyone interested in supporting the USHCA’s PPE donation drive can continue online at the association PayPal Giving Fund.
The US Heartland China Association is a 501(c)3 bipartisan organization that is dedicated to building stronger ties between the 20 states in the heartland region of the United States and the People’s Republic of China. USHCA’s efforts are concentrated on building trust among government officials, business leaders, and educational and community interests in the U.S. and China. More information is available at USHeartlandChina.org.
—Kent Martin lives in Ballwin, Missouri.
