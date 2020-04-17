We have a lot going on right now whether you are talking about the cattle business or whether you are talking about our country being shut down.
Right now they tell me our local Walmart is restricting each person to two packages of beef. Perhaps you can buy two hamburgers and two steaks. This is so ridiculous when a lot of packinghouses are cutting harvests. If they cannot get their beef from the retail outlet they are used to using then they should cross over and get it elsewhere until we get through this. And then lots of news channels suggest a person only go the store every two weeks. This will back up a lot of beef because once they use up that meat they will feed their family something else.
Another thing I don’t like is the fact the dairy association is asking dairies to pour a percentage of their milk down the drain. Wouldn’t it be better to bottle it all and donate that percentage to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or any family that has no job or income. I would rather give a percentage of my fat cattle to those same people than I would back up beef where we have had a terrible fat market for a long time. I wish someone would challenge the packers and retailers to donate a whole week’s harvest to SNAP and those without income.
In my opinion, the president has to start getting people back to work. I would like to see him immediately open up several states with the least problems and still tell them to stay 6 feet away and wear masks if they feel the need. Someone will say that we can’t, we have to protect the sick and elderly. They will have to use judgment for themself whether we open it up or not. There is a lot of politics in the middle of this with some wanting the president to fail no matter what the cost to everyone.
If you believe the Bible it says, “Your days are numbered anyway.” Please say a prayer for this virus, our economy and our country,
I don’t know what all this big deal is about social distancing anyway. Heck, women have been doing that to me for years.
I have the most loving wife. Last night I woke up while she was holding a pillow tightly over my face to protect me from COVID-19.
Now that several parents are homeschooling their kids they have finally figured out the teacher wasn’t the problem.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
