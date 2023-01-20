Jerry Nine

I heard a story of an incident of where a couple was driving down the road. I don’t know any of the details but I do know they were meeting oncoming traffic and the trailer of the oncoming traffic came off and met them head on pinning the wife in the vehicle.

The reason I write this is I have heard several ranchers tell me that they do not latch or lock the hitch on the trailer as if there is no need. They said it won’t come off. To me that is ridiculous and extremely lazy.

