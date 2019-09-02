This year, two political figures in American agriculture announced their retirement.
In January, U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-KS, announced that he will not seek reelection when his term is up in 2020. Roberts has served as chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry since 2015.
Combined, Roberts has spent nearly 40 years in public service. He served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and nearly 23 years in the Senate. Roberts is the longest-serving member of Congress in Kansas history.
Roberts is the first person to chair both the House and Senate Agriculture Committees (twice) and has had a mighty heavy hand in writing eight farm bills, most recently the 2018 farm bill, which was signed into law in December. It received the most Senate votes of any farm bill in history.
Roberts is known as the “father of modern crop insurance,” and he has done his best to strengthen, as well as prevent, multiple administrations from slashing farmers’ safety net.
In July, Congressman Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican, also announced that he will not seek re-election when his term is up in 2020. Conaway served as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee for two terms and now serves as ranking member. In total, he has spent nearly 15 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Both chairmen face similar circumstances with regard to their leadership positions as they head toward the exits at the end of next year.
Even if Sen. Roberts were to seek re-election, he would be ineligible to be chairman of the Agriculture Committee, as there is a term limit on committee chairman and ranking member positions.
Similar is true for Congressman Conaway. If he ran (a seat he would surely win), he would no longer be able to serve in leadership as a member of the agriculture committee. The next committee he could chair would be House Armed Services, but there are a couple other Republicans ahead of him in seniority.
During the debates of the 2018 farm bill, Congressman Conaway said several times that he cannot truly call himself a chairman until he had a farm bill under his belt.
Well, he got his wish. Despite the 2018 farm bill looking a whole lot like the Senate’s version, it is a farm bill nonetheless, and rural America is better for it.
So, what is next for the leadership of the Senate and House Agriculture Committees? If the Senate stays under Republican control after the 2020 election, it is likely that Sen. John Boozman, from Arkansas, will be the next chairman. If the House flips back to Republican control, most signs point to Congressman G.T. Thompson, from Pennsylvania, as the next chairman.
Whether you love ‘em or can’t stand ‘em, there’s no doubt that these two have been successful advocates for their states’ agriculture.
Rural America will be losing two great advocates in federal government, a pool of men and women that is shrinking by the year.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
