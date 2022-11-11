Trent Loos

For months I have been hearing people talk about crypto mining and I could not for the life of me understand what exactly that means. This crypto mining situation has captured my attention.

I got a call saying I needed to come to Ulysses, Kansas, and check out this new crypto mining operation that recently hosted an open house. I missed that event but I did get a visual of what exactly is taking place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.