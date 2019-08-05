The 4th Saturday of July came and went without much mention or notice. A few within our community mentioned being happy to still promote the Official Day of the American Cowboy but for the most part it was crickets.
When we celebrate National Avocado Day, it’s trending on Twitter for some time but, nope, not the Day of the Cowboy. It is times like these when I really miss my best cowboy friend, the late Chick Bishop. He was instrumental in getting the very first national designation for cowboys and he epitomized what every cause needs: A champion.
More troubling than simply not mentioning the Day of the Cowboy in the past few years is how a few have wanted to make the cowboy something close to doing illegal drugs. The University of Wyoming launched a new slogan, “The world needs more cowboys” which was met with great controversy. What? How can this be? I think it’s time to take another look at the history of real cowboys, not the made-for-TV Hollywood cowboys.
The cowboy era that created the American icon truly started about 1865 at the end of the Civil War as our nation lay in toil. The resources of the East had been decimated by war and a group of kids, yes, 14- to 18-year-old kids, signed up to ride for the brand. Wild Longhorn cattle were gathered from the plains of Texas and trailed nearly 1,000 miles north to Abilene, Kansas. This era, with its handful of trails, lasted about 15 years. During that time, 6 million head of cattle made their way to Chicago and ultimately to the eastern United States to assist in the rebuilding of our nation.
The cowboy culture has always been about hard work, honesty, your word is your bond and, the real kicker, understanding that you don’t get rewarded until the work is done. Let’s think about this: A steer delivered to Abilene in 1867 was worth about $4.The cowboy truly lived in harmony with nature. Crossing the river was the greatest threat to life. When I think about all the whining I have done in 2019 about the weather, I am ashamed of myself because it pales in comparison to what these hombres lived. What kept them going was their understanding of the fact that they had a job to complete and they wouldn’t be paid until it was done.
That is perhaps the greatest difference in today’s world between those of us who still embrace cowboy culture and the rest of the world. Many folks think they are entitled to everything they want because they borrow oxygen from the atmosphere while we believe that we need to earn what we get.
It still happens for me today, although I have to say it is less frequent than years before when complete strangers ask me, “Are you a real cowboy?” I still answer that question the same way I did 20 years ago.
“It depends. I believe a real cowboy is someone who is willing to follow the spirit that resides within them, to see a task to completion and be willing to accept responsibility for the end result. I don’t believe you need to wear a hat and boots to be a real cowboy but I challenge you find one that doesn’t.”
As we celebrate the Day of the Cowboy, many folks quote former President George W. Bush as he declared the first day of the cowboy when he said, “We celebrate the cowboy as a symbol of the grand history of the American West. The cowboy’s love of the land and love of the country are examples for all Americans.”
There at the heart of it lies the problem. We have too many people today who are not content with history and want to rewrite it. We must be proud of our history, our heritage and what we have accomplished. What exactly have we accomplished? Well prior to the cowboy era, folks spent most of their days foraging for food. I don’t mean in the hunting/gathering sense but I mean people didn’t take week long vacations to foreign lands each year. They didn’t play softball every weekend, they didn’t enjoy the family time opportunities that we do today because they worked 24/7 all 365 days of the year to provide food for their families.
The cowboy is the image of freedom and hard work that radiates around the world what it means to be an American citizen. Instead of trying to just slide by, I suggest there has never been a more important time than now to celebrate the cowboy culture. In fact, we have made food availability so easy since the cattle era started that our biggest problems today are obesity and food fear-mongering.
That is why I believe the Day of the Cowboy should be celebrated every day, not simply on the fourth Saturday in July.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
