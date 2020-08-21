I’m not a real political minded person but I do think we have a lot of stuff going on in the United States that we better wake up on.
We have billionaires that are trying to control or destroy our country. And we have a lot of hatred in our country and toward our country. We have a media that will do anything and say anything to get their party in control. And perhaps maybe all this is setting the stage for end times leading up to the end of the world.
One prediction in the Bible is in the latter days there will be a lot more hatred and we definitely have that.
It is high time we quit looking for ways to be offended and start looking for solutions to make a better America. You can start yourself by speaking to people you meet of different color or background and hold the door open for them and treat them with respect.
I think our professional athletes and owners of these teams may learn a very valuable lesson. I have heard a lot of people say they will not watch or attend any professional sport again after they knelt and disrespected our national anthem.
Watch rodeo—they still show respect.
Our cattle market has continued to get better every week. We had a nice set of steers off the cow that weighed 605 pounds that brought $905 per head and their brothers weighed 720 pounds and brought $954 per head. Our 4- and 5-year-old bred cows, six- and seven-months bred, brought $1,385 to $1,495 per head.
I heard one of the Texas ranchers at a sale brag that his ranch was so big that he could drive all day and not get to the edge of his property. I heard one guy who works at the sale barn say in a low voice—“Yeah, I have pickup like that now too.”
Do you know the best way to force a man to do sit-ups? Just put the remote control between his toes.
And how do men exercise at the beach? By sucking in their stomachs every time they see a bikini.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
