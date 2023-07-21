Trent Loos

I have repeatedly said the best thing about what I have done in the past quarter of the century is develop a great network of friends. Nothing matters more than having people you can call in a time of need and they drop everything to help.

Recently I had to call on friends in a time of pickup troubles. I loaded a bull to take to North Dakota and from there I planned to head to the North Dakota Horse Park for a celebration by The Wall of Honor for our nation’s veterans. I was just about to Lebanon, South Dakota, when the strangest noise I had ever experienced in a vehicle occurred. I wasn’t sure exactly what happened until I looked under the hood and it looked like the back of the engine had blown completely off. This black dually was clearly toast. It did not owe me anything as it had close to 560,000 miles when it blew.

